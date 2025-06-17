The message on Vimka's card read, “He looks like my brother. He is funny. He tickles me. I play makeup with him. I love him so much and he loves me this mjuch (arms wide). Vamika."

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma took to her Instagram on June 15 to share heartfelt post on Father's Day. The Band Baja Barat actress posted two photos. The first photo showed her father, Colonel Ajay Kumar Sharma, happily posing at Vamika’s birthday bash. In the picture, he can be seen seated comfortably with headphones on, surrounded by beautiful pastel pink balloons and party décor in the background. While next picture features a Father’s Day greeting card with an adorable message for Virat, signed with his daughter Vamika’s handwritten name. Now, a seperate picture is going viral on the internet which shows a similar card by Akaay Kohli (Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's son) but with a different message.

Did Anushka Sharma share Akaay Kohli's note on Father's Day for Virat?

A fake screenshot is circulating on social media, falsely claiming that Anushka Sharma shared a note from her son Akaay, urging Virat Kohli to reconsider his Test retirement. In reality, Anushka only posted a Father's Day message on June 15, 2025, featuring a sweet message from their daughter Vamika. The viral screenshot is entirely fabricated.

Vamika's message for Virat Kohli

The message on Vimka's card read, “He looks like my brother. He is funny. He tickles me. I play makeup with him. I love him so much and he loves me this mjuch (arms wide). Vamika."

Virat Kohli's retirement

Virat Kohli retired from Test cricket on May 12, 2025, concluding a 14-year career in the longest format of the game. He finished his Test career with 9,230 runs in 123 matches, ranking as the fourth-highest run-scorer in Tests for India. Kohli also holds the record for the most match wins as an Indian captain, with 40 victories in 68 Test matches.

The decision to retire followed a challenging tour in Australia, where Kohli scored only 190 runs with an average of 23.75. Despite a promising start with a century in his initial test, his performance declined. Kohli later acknowledged the difficulty of maintaining top form in his mid-30s, hinting that he might not tour Australia again.