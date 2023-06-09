Anushka Sharma's reaction to Virat Kohli's early dismissal in WTC Final goes viral, watch

screengrab

New Delhi: The final match of the World Test Championship is currently underway at The Oval in London. The top-ranked test team, India, is up against the leaders of the World Test Championship, Australia. On Day 1, Indian captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to field first. Australia's Travis Head scored an impressive 163, while Steve Smith contributed 121 runs, allowing Australia to establish their dominance. At the end of the first innings, the Baggy Greens posted a total of 469 runs.

Following their batting display, the Australian bowlers effectively utilized fuller deliveries and exploited the bounce on the Oval pitch, resulting in India finishing the day at 151/5 in 38 overs. India had a rough start, losing four wickets within 18.2 overs. Former captain Virat Kohli, who had been in exceptional form during the IPL 2023, was unable to rescue India from this collapse.

Kohli could only manage to score 14 runs off 31 balls. Mitchell Starc, the star Australian bowler, delivered a short ball outside the off stump, and Kohli, attempting to play the shot, was caught by Smith, leading to his dismissal.

Anushka Sharma and others can't believe that wicket of Virat Kohli. A pin drop silence at the oval.#INDvAUS #WTCFinal2023 pic.twitter.com/sk01j6DUvV — Akshat (@AkshatOM10) June 8, 2023

As Kohli's wicket fell and he made his way back to the pavilion, the camera panned to the stands where his wife, Anushka Sharma, was seated. In that fleeting moment, a glimpse of disappointment could be seen on her face. Her eyes momentarily widened, and her expression conveyed a mixture of concern and empathy for her husband's dismissal.

The video capturing Anushka Sharma's reaction quickly gained traction on various social media platforms, garnering significant attention and generating widespread discussion among cricket enthusiasts and fans of the celebrity couple alike. People speculated about the depth of their connection and the level of emotional investment she had in Kohli's performance on the field.

On Thursday, the Australian bowling attack demonstrated their prowess by causing significant trouble for India's top-order batsmen. As a result, Rohit Sharma's team found themselves with five wickets down, still trailing by 318 runs at the close of play. This setback came after India had managed to make an improved showing in their bowling performance, taking 7 wickets for 142 runs.

The Australian bowlers' effectiveness disrupted the positive momentum that India had built during their bowling innings. Now, as they head into the third day of the match, India faces the task of scoring 119 more runs in order to avoid falling short of the follow-on mark.

The situation places India's batting lineup under pressure, as they will need to show resilience and determination to overcome the sizeable deficit and prevent the possibility of being asked to bat again by the Australian team. The upcoming day of play promises to be crucial in determining the outcome of the match and India's chances of success in the World Test Championship final.