In a throwback candid interview, Anushka Sharma once commented on the reactions she got after choosing to marry at the peak of her career. Anushka Sharma bravely addressed why she chose to get married at 29, an age often considered “too early” for Bollywood actresses.

Whenever we talk about couple goals, the one that comes to mind more often than not is Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, who never fail to impress their fans with their bonding and camaraderie. One of the most-loved celebrity couples in India, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, stunned the world when they got married in an intimate ceremony in December 2017. Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli first met on the sets of an ad shoot, and sparks flew instantly between the two. Despite the challenges of their professional careers, love triumphed. At a time when actresses shy away from marrying sooner to protect their careers, Anushka Sharma tied the knot before she turned 30, raising a few eyebrows within the industry.

Pinkvilla quoted Anushka Sharma as saying, "Our audience is way more evolved than our industry is. Audiences are just interested in seeing actors on screen. They don't care about your personal lives, whether you're married or whether you're a mother."

When asked what drove her to get married at 29, at the peak of her career, Anushka Sharma said, "We need to get out of this headspace. I got married at 29, supposedly young for an actress. But I did it because I was in love. And I am in love."

Today, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are the perfect definition of a power couple. The two often go viral for their rare public appearances. The couple married in Italy in December 2017. 4 years after their marriage, Anushka Sharma gave birth to a girl, Vamika, on January 11, 2021, followed by a boy, Akaay, on February 15, 2024.

