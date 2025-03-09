Anushka kept the caption simple with just a red rose emoji. Virat Kohli was quick to like the post.

Ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final between India and New Zealand, cricket fans are eagerly anticipating the thrilling match. Meanwhile, Anushka Sharma delighted her followers on Instagram by sharing stunning pictures and videos in celebration of Women’s Day (March 8). The actress looked radiant as she posed with dreamy floral lights, captivating her audience. In a video, Anushka is seen playfully fluttering like a butterfly, perfectly embodying her cheerful and carefree nature.

The actress was seen laughing and playfully mimicking the motion of flying in the following video. The final slide shows her posing against a vivid backdrop with her eyes closed.

Anushka kept the caption simple with just a red rose emoji. Virat Kohli liked the post right away.

At the moment, Anushka Sharma is in Dubai to cheer on her husband, Virat Kohli, while he competes in the ICC Champions Trophy. The Indian cricket team is set to face New Zealand in the final match today, March 9, 2025.

At the Dubai International Stadium, Virat Kohli scored an incredible century to lead India to a six-wicket triumph over bitter rivals Pakistan in a previous game. Celebrating his milestone, Anushka shared a heartfelt post on social media.