Anushka Sharma pays special tribute to her Guru Neem Karoli Baba on Holi, shares photos from spiritual tour

Screen Grab

In honour of her guru Neem Karoli Baba on the occasion of Holi 2023, Anushka Sharma sent a heartfelt message and shared photos with him. Actress Anushka Sharma went to Twitter on Tuesday to pay tribute to her spiritual guide, Neem Karoli Baba. She sent a lengthy letter in which she thanked him for his wisdom and expressed her gratitude for the "unconditional love" she had received from him over the years.

Anushka Sharma posted on her Instagram account: "Chanting brings me into the space of love within, which to me is my guru, Neem Karoli Baba. From the outside, he was a little old man wrapped in a blanket in whose presence I felt unconditionally loved. On the inside, there was (and is) nothing in him that wasn't love."

She continued, "I have to talk about my guru because everything I have that is of true, lasting value comes from my relationship with him. I'm not trying to sell you. There is no group to join. We already joined it. It's called the human race. Maharaj-ji, who was beyond any sectarian beliefs, said over and over again that we're all part of one family and that the same blood runs through our veins. - Excerpt from Chants of a Lifetime, Krishna Das."

The comments section of Anushka Sharma's post was flooded with responses from social media users. One user wrote, “Thanks for sharing! Have felt a deep connection with Maharaj-Ji lately on my trip to Rishikesh! Also, picked up a book covering his stories last month which was very profound.”

Another commented, “I have found so much peace in Neem Karoli Baba’s teachings. Hope to visit Kainchi Dham one day.” Another user commented, “Glad to see some bollywood person being spiritual... I always thought these bolly people just influence the youth in a bad way but glad to see there are people like her also in bollywood. May she grow more on her.”