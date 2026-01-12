Anushka Sharma celebrates motherhood as her daughter Vamika turns 5: ‘Wouldn’t go back to...’

Anushka Sharma shares an emotional note on motherhood as daughter Vamika turns five.

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma marked a deeply emotional moment as her daughter Vamika turned five on January 11. Celebrating the milestone with husband and cricketer Virat Kohli, Anushka reflected on how motherhood has changed her life in the most meaningful way.

Anushka on motherhood and personal growth

Anushka welcomed Vamika on January 11, 2021, and since then, motherhood has become the centre of her world. On her daughter’s fifth birthday, the actor reshared a thoughtful post on Instagram. She wrote, 'And I wouldn't go back to any version of me that didn't know you, my child'... heart emoji..11 Jan 2021 heart emoji.

Anushka’s emotional message for Vamika

Along with resharing the post, Anushka's deeply personal note for her daughter. In it, she expressed that she would never want to return to any version of herself that didn’t know her child. The message concluded with Vamika’s birth date and a heart emoji, reflecting the unconditional love and emotional bond she shares with her daughter.

Life away from the spotlight

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, who married in Italy in 2017, are known for keeping their personal life private. They welcomed their second child, son Akaay, in February 2024 and reportedly spend a lot of time in London.