Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli trade spiritual silence for seaside serenity as they head to their Alibaug farmhouse

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli were seen heading to Alibaug after a spiritual visit to Vrindavan. The couple kept it casual and comfortable, winning praise for their simple style, calm presence and grounded lifestyle.

Latest News

Anshika Pandey

Updated : Dec 18, 2025, 11:16 AM IST

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli trade spiritual silence for seaside serenity as they head to their Alibaug farmhouse
Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma and Indian cricket star Virat Kohli were recently spotted travelling to Alibaug after paying a spiritual visit to Vrindavan. The couple, who are well-known for having a strong interest in spirituality, went to the holy town in search of blessings and calmness away from their hectic schedules.

Anushka and Virat were spotted leaving Vrindavan together after spending some quiet time there, appearing content and at ease. Their choice for a straightforward and well-rounded lifestyle was once again evident in their appearance.

Casual and comfortable travel looks:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The couple dressed comfortably and casually for their trip. Anushka Sharma chose blue-striped pants and a white shirt, finishing her ensemble with sunglasses and a few accessories. Her attire was a reflection of her passion for simple, carefree style. Virat Kohli also opted for a relaxed approach. He was spotted sporting black pants and a denim jacket layered over a white T-shirt. His casual yet fashionable appearance was ideal for travel. The pair demonstrated that simplicity and comfort can still create a powerful fashion statement.

Also read: Dhurandhar star Akshaye Khanna REVEALS his simple fitness secrets:, says this about diet

Alibaug: Their favourite escape:

Anushka and Virat have frequently made Alibaug their favourite getaway. The couple frequently travels to the seaside town to unwind and spend time together because they own a lovely house there. Alibaug provides them with seclusion and peace away from the spotlight and bustling city life. After their spiritual visit, this trip seemed like the ideal way to relax and take in peaceful moments in the great outdoors.

The couple's most recent outing prompted quick reactions from fans. Anushka and Virat were commended by many for maintaining their composure in the face of celebrity. Many people are still inspired by their simple fashion choices, spiritual beliefs, and love of peaceful retreats.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more.
