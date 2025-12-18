Taapsee Pannu speaks out on breaking Bollywood’s beauty rules: 'They wanted me to...'
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli trade spiritual silence for seaside serenity as they head to their Alibaug farmhouse
India to get its first forest university in THIS city, not in Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru or Hyderabad, it is in...
SHOCKING! Jasprit Bumrah takes away fan's phone at airport, warns him, 'Phone gir gaya aapka toh, mereko bolna nahi'; Watch video
Actress Nidhhi Agerwal mobbed at Hyderabad's Lulu Mall during song launch, personal space breached, Police says..., WATCH
Delhi-NCR anti-pollution measures start today: Ban on Non-BS-VI vehicles, work-from-home policy and more; Here’s what’s allowed and what’s not amid ‘very poor’ AQI
Who is Sergey Brin? Man who overtakes Amazon's Jeff Bezos to become world’s fourth-richest, his net worth is Rs...
Delhi-NCR Air Pollution: Air quality crosses 370-mark, thick smog blankets national capital as air quality remains in 'very poor' zone, check area-wise pollution levels
BIG trouble for TMC! MP Kirti Azad caught ‘vaping’ in Lok Sabha, BJP releases video, says, ‘Imagine audacity…’, WATCH
Bank Holiday on December 18: Are banks open or closed in your state? Check state-wise list here
VIRAL
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli were seen heading to Alibaug after a spiritual visit to Vrindavan. The couple kept it casual and comfortable, winning praise for their simple style, calm presence and grounded lifestyle.
Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma and Indian cricket star Virat Kohli were recently spotted travelling to Alibaug after paying a spiritual visit to Vrindavan. The couple, who are well-known for having a strong interest in spirituality, went to the holy town in search of blessings and calmness away from their hectic schedules.
Anushka and Virat were spotted leaving Vrindavan together after spending some quiet time there, appearing content and at ease. Their choice for a straightforward and well-rounded lifestyle was once again evident in their appearance.
The couple dressed comfortably and casually for their trip. Anushka Sharma chose blue-striped pants and a white shirt, finishing her ensemble with sunglasses and a few accessories. Her attire was a reflection of her passion for simple, carefree style. Virat Kohli also opted for a relaxed approach. He was spotted sporting black pants and a denim jacket layered over a white T-shirt. His casual yet fashionable appearance was ideal for travel. The pair demonstrated that simplicity and comfort can still create a powerful fashion statement.
Also read: Dhurandhar star Akshaye Khanna REVEALS his simple fitness secrets:, says this about diet
Anushka and Virat have frequently made Alibaug their favourite getaway. The couple frequently travels to the seaside town to unwind and spend time together because they own a lovely house there. Alibaug provides them with seclusion and peace away from the spotlight and bustling city life. After their spiritual visit, this trip seemed like the ideal way to relax and take in peaceful moments in the great outdoors.
The couple's most recent outing prompted quick reactions from fans. Anushka and Virat were commended by many for maintaining their composure in the face of celebrity. Many people are still inspired by their simple fashion choices, spiritual beliefs, and love of peaceful retreats.