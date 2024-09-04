Anushka Sharama returns from London but where is Virat Kohli?

This solo appearance led to a wave of curiosity, with fans eagerly commenting on the post, asking for updates on Virat's whereabouts and speculating about his return from London

Where is Virat Kohli? This is the burning question that ignited a social media frenzy after Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma was spotted at the Mumbai airport—without her cricket star husband. The sighting of Anushka, dressed in a chic all-black outfit, sparked immediate speculation among fans, with many taking to Twitter to ask, "When will the King return?"

In a video that quickly went viral, Anushka was seen smiling and waving at the paparazzi before quietly slipping into her car. But one thing was conspicuously absent—Virat Kohli and their children, Vamika and Akaay. This solo appearance led to a wave of curiosity, with fans eagerly commenting on the post, asking for updates on Virat's whereabouts and speculating about his return from London.

The couple, who have been mostly in London since the birth of their second child, Akaay, were last seen attending a kirtan led by the renowned Krishna Das at Union Chapel in London. Anushka even shared glimpses of the spiritual event on her Instagram Stories, further deepening the mystery surrounding Virat's continued stay in London.

Virat and Anushka, who tied the knot in a fairytale wedding in Italy on December 11, 2017, have always been a fan-favourite couple. Their public life, combined with their guarded personal moments, keeps their massive fan base continuously intrigued. Their son Akaay's birth announcement in February 2024 was met with widespread joy, yet the couple’s recent low-profile has only fueled more questions.

As Anushka prepares for her upcoming sports biopic Chakda Xpress, based on the life of former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami, fans are left wondering: When will Virat Kohli return from London? Until then, the speculation continues, as the King’s absence from the Queen’s side leaves fans eagerly waiting for answers.