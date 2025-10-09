Anupamaa star Rupali Ganguly’s popular dialogue ‘Kaisa Beta Hai Tu’ is now viral song, WATCH

In this particular episode, Ganguly's character, Anupama, delivers a scathing monologue, listing a series of insults for her son.

A dialogue from actress Rupali Ganguly's popular television show Anupama has gone viral after being turned into a catchy song by musician Zainul Jiwani.

In this particular episode, Ganguly's character, Anupama, delivers a scathing monologue, listing a series of insults for her son.

"What kind of a son are you? Useless, useless, ungrateful, foolish, worthless, ill-mannered, shameless, shameless, ill-mannered, cheap, fallen, worthless, scoundrel, deceitful, fraud, selfish, ungrateful son," she says.

Impressed, Jiwani adapted the dialogue into a song with musical tunes. In the caption of her post, she called it "Insult Pro Max" and wrote, "Son, I'm starting to sting everyone so much. Can you count how many adjectives she used in 20 seconds?"

Watch the video here:

This video has already garnered over 15 million views. See social media reactions here:

One user wrote, ''Zayn bhai killing it lately, Keep the momentum going.'' Another user said, ''Gaali in alphabetical order.'' A third user commented, ''50 shades of beta.''

