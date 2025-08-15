Anupamaa aka Rupali Ganguly slams Jaya Bachchan for pushing a man taking selfie: 'I hope unse ye bartav...'

Twitter
In a viral video, Rupali Ganguly could be seen addressing the controversy, saying that though she learned acting from Jaya Bachchan in her early days in the industry, she hopes that she will never learn her behavioral traits.

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Aug 15, 2025, 01:24 PM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

Jaya Bachchan, a Samajwadi Party MP and veteran actor, once again lost her cool in public as she pushed a man who tried to take a selfie with her at the Constitution Club in Delhi. After Kangana Ranaut slammed the actress and politician for her latest outburst, now Rupali Ganguly, aka Anupamaa, has also reacted to the video. 

What did Rupali Ganguly say about Jaya Bachchan pushing a man taking a selfie? 

In a viral video, Rupali Ganguly could be seen addressing the controversy, saying that though she learned acting from Jaya Bachchan in her early days in the industry, she hopes that she will never learn her behavioral traits. Rupali Ganguly said, "Jaya ji ko dekhkar, unka kaam dekhkar maine acting sikhi thi initial days mein. I hope unse ye bartav na sikhun."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Why is Jaya Bachchan facing backlash?

In an ANI video, Jaya Bachchan was seen attending an event at the Constitution Club when a man approached her to take a selfie. She visibly lost her temper, pushed him away, and sternly asked, “Kya kar rahe hai aap (What are you doing)? What is this?” The man immediately stepped back.

This is not the first time Jaya Bachchan has gotten upset or targeted someone in public. In April, during veteran actor Manoj Kumar’s prayer meet, she got upset when an elderly fan tried to take a picture with her.

Last year, Jaya Bachchan objected to Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh addressing her as “Shrimati Jaya Amitabh Bachchan.”

Kangana Ranaut calls out Jaya Bachchan 

After the incident, actor and BJP MP from Mandi, Kangana Ranaut, reacted to it and called Jaya the “most spoilt and privileged woman”.

Taking to her Instagram stories, she shared the video and wrote in the caption, “Most spoilt and privileged woman. People put up with her tantrums/nonsense just because she is @amitabhbachchan ji’s wife. That Samajwadi topi looks like a rooster comb, while she looks like a fighting cock!! Such disgrace and shame.”

(With ANI inputs)

READ | Bollywood’s biggest child actor worked with Dilip Kumar, Raj Kapoor, was abused by her mother, denied food, danced on stage for money, tragically died after..., her name is..

