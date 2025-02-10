Jeet Adani and Diva Jaimin Shah's wedding drew public interest due to the couple's prominent families and a lighthearted incident involving Shark Tank India's Anupam Mittal and a Shaadi.com profile.

Jeet Adani, son of billionaire Gautam Adani, married Diva Jaimin Shah in a private Jain ceremony in Ahmedabad, attended by close family and friends. The wedding drew public interest due to the couple's prominent families and a lighthearted incident involving Shark Tank India's Anupam Mittal and Shaadi.com profile.

Before his wedding, Jeet Adani appeared on Shark Tank India, where he humorously asked Anupam Mittal to remove his profile on Shaadi.com, which was created by his friends as a prank during his school days. Mittal playfully responded, suggesting Jeet might have made the profile himself, but ultimately deleted it as a ‘wedding gift’.

Jeet Adani shared a humorous story on Shark Tank India about a prank from his middle school days. “In middle school, in 7th or 8th grade, you know how boys are—they mess around and prank each other. One of my friends set up a Shaadi.com profile under my name. I have no idea whose email or phone number was used. I’ve been trying my level best to get it removed. Now that I’m getting married, I request you to please delete it.” he was quoted as saying to the Shaadi.com founder, who responded with a dash of humour, teasing Jeet that he might be the one who created the profile and was now shifting the blame to his friends.

Post Jeet’s wedding with Diva, Anupam kept his promise and deleted Jeet Adani's Shaadi.com profile, and presented it as a ‘wedding gift’. He shared a screenshot on X (formerly Twitter) as proof, writing: “As promised, here’s a small wedding gift from me to you & Diva @jeet_adani1. We have had ur profile deleted from @ShaadiDotCom now that u have confirmed ur participation in @sharktankindia.”

Soon after, netizens dropped hilarious reactions to Anupam’s unique gift to Jeet Adani. A user commented, “Thanks for deleting Jeet's profile, Anupam Ji! Now he can focus on Diva!” A second user said, “Anupam Ji, you've simplified Jeet's life by deleting his profile!.” “Deleting Jeet's profile from ShaadiDotCom is official confirmation of his love life,” added another user.

Jeet Adani married Diva Jaimin Shah, in a low-key wedding celebration on February 7 in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. For those unaware, Diva Jaimin Shah is the daughter of Surat-based diamond trader, Jaimin Shah.