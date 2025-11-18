FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Anupam Kher meets Ajinkya Rahane on Delhi-Mumbai flight, reveals their plane touched down but then....: 'We both will remember...'

Bollywood actor Anupam Kher met cricketer Ajinkya Rahane on a Delhi-Mumbai flight, where the plane unexpectedly took off again after landing, creating a tense yet memorable in-flight experience shared by Kher on social media.

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Nov 18, 2025, 12:46 PM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

Anupam Kher meets Ajinkya Rahane on Delhi-Mumbai flight, reveals their plane touched down but then....: 'We both will remember...'
Bollywood veteran Anupam Kher recently had an unusual but memorable encounter on a flight from Delhi to Mumbai. Kher, who is known for being open and vivacious, was seated next to Ajinkya Rahane, one of India's serene and gifted cricket players. When Kher posted a video from the flight, showing the moment he met Rahane and the surprising turn that made the trip unforgettable, fans were ecstatic. 

A scary moment in the sky:

At first, the flight appeared to be routine, but it took an unexpected turn. The actor experienced a tense and frightening moment when the plane abruptly took off again after touching down. In his video, Kher acknowledged that he briefly lost his temper and used some strong language, for which he later joked that he was sorry to Rahane.

Rahane’s calmness stands out:

Known for his composure on and off the cricket field, Ajinkya Rahane maintained his composure throughout the unexpected incident. Kher expressed admiration for the cricket player's composure in a challenging circumstance by calling him a 'great player and a wonderful human being.'

A trip to remember:

Despite the unexpected scare when the plane touched down and then took off again, Anupam Kher said the flight turned into a truly memorable experience. He acknowledged the unusualness of the moment and laughed at his own reactions while sharing the video on social media. The trip was made even more memorable by the actor's encounter with Ajinkya Rahane, who allowed him to speak with him directly, discuss cricket, and get a close-up look at his serene demeanour. An ordinary flight was transformed into an unforgettable story that fans loved following online thanks to the combination of excitement, surprise, and celebrity camaraderie. 

Also read: Shubman Gill Health Update: India Test captain's availability for 2nd test against South Africa remains doubtful, reports claim...

Anupam Kher and Ajinkya Rahane's in-flight meeting serves as a reminder that even everyday trips can be unexpected. The flight turned into an experience worth sharing, from a tense second takeoff to amusing discussions and mutual admiration. Seeing two public personalities interact in a natural setting delighted fans, proving that the best memories are frequently created in the most unexpected ways.

