Shaadi.com founder offers to find Nagaland Minister a bride, he says 'Waiting for Salman Bhai'

One of the questions people were looking up about Temjen Imna Along was on his 'wife'.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 12, 2022, 02:21 PM IST

Representational Image

Temjen Imna Along, the president of the Nagaland State Government and Minister of Higher Education and Tribal Affairs, has suddenly become a Twitter obsession. It all started with his "little eyes" remark, and now he's answering certain Google searches in the same way. One of the things people looked up about Along was his "wife." Along posted on Twitter, "Ayalee, Google search delights me." I'm still looking for her!" he said, chuckling. The majority of Twitter users were laughing along with him.

 


Shaadi.com founder Anupam Mittal had to take notice. In response to Along's tweet, he wrote, "kuch karna padega @ShaadiDotCom."" Along wrote back, "Bhai filhal hum bindas hay... We're waiting for Salman Bhai." Mittal noted that while Salman might have a lengthy wait, things were looking up for Along.

 

Well, Shaadi.com also joined the conversation. Replying to Mittal’s tweet, Shaadi.com wrote, “We’ve been waiting @alongimna time for you sir! Aa jao!”

 

Earlier, in another one of his tweets, the minister had said, “On the occasion of #WorldPopulationDay, let us be sensible towards the issues of population growth and inculcate informed choices on child bearing. Or #StaySingle like me and together we can contribute towards a sustainable future. Come join the singles movement today."

 

A speech by Along about the advantages of having small eyes had gone viral. Although he admitted that he has small eyes, he can see pretty well despite the stereotype that people from the northeast have small eyes. 

