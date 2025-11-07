FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Anunay Sood Death: How did Automobile engineering graduate became India's top travel influencer, established own business empire in Dubai? His net worth was...

Anunay Sood was India's top travel influencers with millions of followers on social media. He was based in Dubai, and was popular for his photography skills and top travel content. He graduated from Amity University Noida pursuing a degree in Automobile and Automotive Mechanics Technology.

Latest News

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Nov 07, 2025, 04:39 PM IST

Anunay Sood Death: How did Automobile engineering graduate became India's top travel influencer, established own business empire in Dubai? His net worth was...
Anunay Sood was India's top travel influencers with millions of followers on social media. He was based in Dubai, and was popular for his photography skills and top travel content. However, he tragically passed away in Las Vegas at the age of 32, as confirmed by his family and friends on Instagram.

How did he became India's Top travel influencer?

Anunay Sood was born to Ritu and Rahul Sood Kuthiala, Anunay was the beloved son, alongside his two sisters, Rachita Sood and Ishita Sood. He grew up in the Delhi-NCR region and completed his schooling from Delhi Public School Noida. He later graduated from Amity University Noida pursuing a degree in Automobile and Automotive Mechanics Technology.

Anunay Sood started his career as a Marketing Specialist role after graduation. With love and interest for supercars and travelling, he made a major shift to pursue content creation as full time. Content creation in India as a full-time job as emerged significantly. Anunay Sood also tried his luck and became a popular name in travel content creation field. His Instagram bio says, he had travelled to 46 countries around the world, like Japan, Germany, France, Switzerland, and Hongkong.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

His journey to become travel influencer

From travelling vlogs to super cars, his content majorly revolved around it. His first ever video on Youtube was a Churdhar trek in Himachal Pradesh, which is 8 years old and has around 20k videos. Sood's influencer career started with a vlog attempt in Spiti, where he needed seven tries to reach ‘paradise’. His early vlogs included a March visit to Chandrataal, where he wore canvas shoes and walked through deep snow.  Some of his popular travel videos are Iceland, Nepal and Dubai vlogs. On Instagram, most of his videos crossed millions of views and had 1.4 million followers.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Popular collabaorations

He also collaborated with many popular YouTubers and content creators, like Mumbaiker Nikhil, Sourav Joshi and Rebel Kid aka Apoorva Mukhija.  He has also collaborated with Switzerland Tourism, Visit Saudi, New Zealand Tourism Board.

Anunay Sood was recognized for his photography skills and featured in publications like CN Traveller India, NetGeo India, and Lonely Planet India. In 2022, 2023, and 2024, he made it to the list of Forbes India's Top 100 Digital Stars.

Anunay Sood's buisnesses

He established his own business empire in Dubai, where he served as the co-founder of Meta Social FZ LLC and a Marketing Specialist at Getaways Tourism LLC, running a successful digital performance and marketing agency.

His net worth

Anunay Sood's net worth was estimated between Rs 7 crore to Rs 10 crore (about $850,000–$1.2 million).

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

