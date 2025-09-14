'Anti-immigration' protesters in London caught enjoying Indian street food, video goes viral, Internet says, 'Brits love for curry...', WATCH

In an ironic moment, a man shows protesters in the anti-immigration protest in London, casually stopping by an Indian street food stop in London, that was serving Biryani, onion Bhaji and other Indian dishes. WATCH.

London streets were packed with tens of thousands of protestors gathered in a far-right protest 'Unite the Kingdom' led by Tommy Robinson, which centered around 'anti-immigration 'theme with chants and slogans of 'we want our country back.'

However, in a recent viral video, a man shows protesters in the anti-immigration protest, casually stopping by an Indian street food stop in London, that was serving Biryani, onion Bhaji and other Indian dishes. The protestors 'in a process of protest' were getting thier food takeaway from an indian shop, which internet called out as 'ironic.'

In the video posted by Instagram handle @doamuslims, a man recording two protestors at an Indian snack shop, jokingly gives a commentary and says, " (They be saying) Get out my country, but let met get that Indian street food" and laughs.

WATCH:

The protest, “Unite the Kingdom” march, drew over 100,000 people to central London, with Tommy Robinson, Elon Musk and other speakers urging restrictions on immigration policies and promoting far-right activism.

Internet reacts

One user said, 'Same way they were singing a Queen song, with a lead singer who was a South Asian immigrant.' Another said, 'Brits & their love for curry.'

Third said, 'Far right is not far righting.' Fourth says, 'GET OUT OF MY COUNTRY!!! But just before you go mate can I get a bitter chicken.'