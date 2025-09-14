Add DNA as a Preferred Source
'Anti-immigration' protesters in London caught enjoying Indian street food, video goes viral, Internet says, 'Brits love for curry...', WATCH

In an ironic moment, a man shows protesters in the anti-immigration protest in London, casually stopping by an Indian street food stop in London, that was serving Biryani, onion Bhaji and other Indian dishes. WATCH.

Latest News

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Sep 14, 2025, 11:48 PM IST

'Anti-immigration' protesters in London caught enjoying Indian street food, video goes viral, Internet says, 'Brits love for curry...', WATCH
London streets were packed with tens of thousands of protestors gathered in a far-right protest 'Unite the Kingdom' led by Tommy Robinson, which centered around 'anti-immigration 'theme with chants and slogans of 'we want our country back.'

However, in a recent viral video, a man shows protesters in the anti-immigration protest, casually stopping by an Indian street food stop in London, that was serving Biryani, onion Bhaji and other Indian dishes. The protestors 'in a process of protest' were getting thier food takeaway from an indian shop, which internet called out as 'ironic.' 

In the video posted by Instagram handle @doamuslims, a man recording two protestors at an Indian snack shop, jokingly gives a commentary and says, " (They be saying) Get out my country, but let met get that Indian street food" and laughs.

WATCH: 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The protest, “Unite the Kingdom” march, drew over 100,000 people to central London, with Tommy Robinson, Elon Musk and other speakers urging restrictions on immigration policies and promoting far-right activism. 

Internet reacts

One user said, 'Same way they were singing a Queen song, with a lead singer who was a South Asian immigrant.' Another said, 'Brits & their love for curry.'

Third said, 'Far right is not far righting.' Fourth says, 'GET OUT OF MY COUNTRY!!! But just before you go mate can I get a bitter chicken.'

