Another Lucknow woman caught beating auto driver for THIS reason - WATCH viral video

After the Lucknow girl went viral for harassing and slapping a taxi driver on the Awadh intersection which caused a major traffic jam, another video from Lucknow has gone viral where a woman is seen beating an auto driver with her chappal. However, no complaint has been registered against the woman as of now.

The video went viral on Saturday (August 21) where two youngsters who were with the woman were seen fighting with a tempo driver while he asked for help from the policeman standing nearby. Amidst all this, a woman suddenly appeared and slapped the tempo driver and started beating him with her chappals (slipper).

According to the information received, the video was recorded at the crossroads of the Vikasnagar police station area of ​​Lucknow. Basically, the two youths and the woman had travelled in the tempo and were arguing with the tempo driver regarding the payment. Apparently, they were wanting to pay less while the driver was asking for full money.

Have a look at the video:

The youth also threatened the driver to kill him after which the driver sought help from the policeman presents nearby. People present at the site while the incident took place recorded the woman and posted it on social media.