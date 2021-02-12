Trending#

'Another level of Nafrat': 'Siddhi Hates Shiva' billboards spotted across cities, spark meme-fest

In a rather interesting development, residents of various cities across India have noticed hoardings and posters which say 'Siddhi hate Shiva'. The text can be seen on billboards, pillars and even buses. First spotted in Lucknow's Gomti Nagar, the posters were later spotted in several other regions as well including Delhi's Bhajanpura and Mumbai's Bandra.


Siddhi hates Shiva

Updated: Feb 12, 2021, 09:48 AM IST

The posters also have a heart, that has been struck off, apparently signifying Siddhi's hate for Shiva.

With Valentine's Day just around the corner, netizens are putting forth all kinds of speculations about the posters. While some claim it's a marketing ploy, others claim its about a new web or TV series. A few also recalled the 'Sonam Gupta Bewafa hai' text written on a currency note that went viral in 2016.

The pictures have created quite a buzz as some people shared them on social media. The posters also had a heart which was struck off.

While no one knows who is behind these billboards, netizens have all kinds of speculations to the 'mysterious' Siddhi and Shiva.

'Love week me hatred trending kyu?' asked another user.

'We need to talk about this,' said a user.