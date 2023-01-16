Another hit-and-run incident: Chandigarh woman hit by SUV while feeding stray dogs with mother, CCTV captures video

An SUV struck a 25-year-old lady who was feeding a stray dog close to her home in Chandigarh in a frightening hit-and-run case that was caught on camera, then sped off. The woman, Tejashwita, is recuperating in a hospital after sustaining brain injuries. Her relatives reported that she had communicated with them and is doing well.

The CCTV system placed next to the furniture market recorded the video. The 24-year-old lady was hit by the speeding car as she fed stray dogs, and the incident was caught on camera. The driver promptly left the area.

The incident allegedly occurred on Saturday night while Tejashwita and her mother Manjider Kaur were feeding stray dogs near the sidewalk, according to the family.

This girl was crushed by a fast moving SUV in Chandigarh #Chandigargh pic.twitter.com/2mgpjCVnRX — Vidit Sharma (@TheViditsharma) January 16, 2023

Tejashwita can be seen feeding a dog in CCTV footage. On the adjacent road, a Mahindra Thar SUV can be seen. The woman is seen writhing in pain after the SUV made a U-turn and struck her.

The victim is currently receiving medical care at a hospital in Sector 61. A case has been reported to the police in this regard.

When Tejashwita's mother saw her laying in a pool of blood, she was horrified. She claims no one came to their aid. She dialled her house and the police control room.

Ojaswi Kaushal, Tejashwita's father, stated that his daughter has earned her degree in architecture and is currently studying for the civil service entrance tests. According to him, she used to accompany her mother every day to feed stray dogs.

Police have opened an investigation, and they are looking for the car and the driver.