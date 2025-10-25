Aniruddhacharya calls Darwin’s theory ‘irrelevant’ in India: ‘Uske yahan kisi ka baap...’

A video of Aniruddhacharya criticising Darwin's theory in a podcast has resurfaced on Reddit, sparking widespread discussion.

It's time to revisit your school science textbooks and read the chapter on evolution. The reason? Spiritual guru Swami Aniruddhacharya has challenged the theory of evolution developed by renowned British naturalist and biologist Charles Darwin. For context: Internet sensation Aniruddhacharya, also known as Pookie Baba, has once again come under fire for his controversial remarks on this matter. A video of Aniruddhacharya criticising Darwin's theory in a podcast has resurfaced on Reddit, sparking widespread discussion.

In the clip, the spiritual guru said, "Darwin said, 'Hum Bandar ke Shtab Hai. Darwin ne kya kaha? Kyunki Darwin jis desh se aata hai us desh mein kisi ke baap ki sampatti nahi hai.' (Darwin said that we are descendants of monkeys. Why did Darwin say this? Because in the country Darwin comes from, no one's father is ever known."

Swami Aniruddhacharya questioned the foundations of Darwinian evolution.

Aniruddhacharya said that in foreign countries, girls are free only at the beginning of adulthood. "Some days with this one, some days with that one. Who knows whose child it is? So Darwin is right in saying that these are monkey babies because Darin's father is unknown." is.)"

Justifying his statement, Aniruddhacharya emphasised that this is why Darwin's theory is irrelevant in India.

Criticism of Aniruddhacharya's statement on evolution on the Internet

One user wrote, "It all started when people started sharing his stupid videos on Instagram and calling him Pookie Baba." Another user criticised, "Those who believe him are even crazier than this man." One person sarcastically said, "Genius."

Interestingly, in his book "The Descent of Man," published in 1871, Charles Darwin did not mention that humans evolved directly from apes. He only stated that humans and apes share a common ancestor and emphasised that the similarities between mammals, fish, birds, and reptiles indicate that all creatures are related. This means that they actually evolved through various genetic mutations.

Also read: THESE are world's 10 most powerful passports in 2025, India stands at...