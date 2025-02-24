Along with her heartfelt words, Tina shared a reel featuring cherished memories with Kokilaben, capturing their close bond over the years. The post received widespread attention, with many well-wishers joining in to celebrate the Ambani family matriarch.

Anil Ambani's husband Tina Ambani shared a heartfelt birthday tribute to her mother-in-law, Kokilaben Ambani on her 91st birthday. Posting on Instagram, Tina Ambani expressed deep admiration and gratitude for Kokilaben, describing her as the strength and heart of the family. "The glue that binds us, the pillar that supports us, the heart that cherishes us… thank you, Mummy, for all that you do; thank you for being you. Wishing you health, happiness, and all our love on your birthday," she wrote.

Kokilaben Ambani recently made a rare and graceful public appearance at Sabyasachi’s 25th-anniversary show. Accompanied by her daughter, Deepti Salgaocar, she was photographed radiating elegance in a butter-yellow saree paired with a matching blouse. Her look was completed with a sparkling diamond-studded multi-layered necklace and a silver handbag, earning admiration for her timeless style.

Born on February 24, 1934, in Jamnagar, Gujarat, Kokilaben married business magnate Dhirubhai Ambani, who laid the foundation for Reliance Industries. She is mother to Mukesh Ambani, Anil Ambani, Deepti Salgaocar and Nina Kothari.