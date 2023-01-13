Angry king cobra charges at man after he tries to lift it up, jaw-dropping video goes viral

screengrab

New Delhi: King cobras are generally scary reptiles that will not harm anyone unless provoked. You're probably wondering why we're suddenly talking about this. So, a viral video shows a king cobra charging violently toward a man after he tries grab it by its tail. Yes, you heard that right. The clip which is shared on Instagram by a user named @fangs_and_thangs will simply send a chill down your spine. Watch it here:

In the now-viral video, a man can be seen trying to grab a massive king cobra with bare hands. As the video progresses, the man attempts to lift the venomous viper.The snake becomes enraged and charges at the man in order to take revenge. "King Cobra This is dangerous, don’t try this." reads the video caption.

The video went viral almost immediately after it was shared, garnering over 500k views and nearly 70,000 likes. Netizens lambasted the man for inciting the viper and acting recklessly in the situation. Many people were taken aback when they saw the cobra charging at the man.

Take look at the following comments:

"I used to handle venomous," one person said in the Twitter comments. "It's plenty long to wrestle with. As a boss would" Why not just leave it alone and admire it instead of trying to kill it?" a second person suggested. "OMG too scary," said another. "This looks so dangerous" a fourth person said. Many others have used angry emojis in response to the video.