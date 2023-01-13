Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral

Angry king cobra charges at man after he tries to lift it up, jaw-dropping video goes viral

So, a viral video shows a king cobra charging violently toward a man after he tries grab it by its tail.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 13, 2023, 01:04 PM IST

Angry king cobra charges at man after he tries to lift it up, jaw-dropping video goes viral
screengrab

New Delhi: King cobras are generally scary reptiles that will not harm anyone unless provoked. You're probably wondering why we're suddenly talking about this. So, a viral video shows a king cobra charging violently toward a man after he tries grab it by its tail.  Yes, you heard that right. The clip which is shared on Instagram by a user named @fangs_and_thangs will simply send a chill down your spine. Watch it here: 

In the now-viral video, a man can be seen trying to grab a massive king cobra with bare hands. As the video progresses, the man attempts to lift the venomous viper.The snake becomes enraged and charges at the man in order to take revenge. "King Cobra This is dangerous, don’t try this." reads the video caption.

The video went viral almost immediately after it was shared, garnering over 500k views and nearly 70,000 likes. Netizens lambasted the man for inciting the viper and acting recklessly in the situation. Many people were taken aback when they saw the cobra charging at the man.

Take look at the following comments:
"I used to handle venomous," one person said in the Twitter comments. "It's plenty long to wrestle with. As a boss would" Why not just leave it alone and admire it instead of trying to kill it?" a second person suggested. "OMG too scary," said another. "This looks so dangerous" a fourth person said. Many others have used angry emojis in response to the video.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
5 times Nysa Devgan shook fans with her sizzling hot photos
Kylian Mbappe birthday: Know Mbappe’s workout routine, abs workout, diet plan
Searching THESE topics on Google can land you in jail, legal soup
Meet Honey Singh's rumoured girlfriend Tina Thadani, here's all you need to know
From Dhanashree Verma to Natasa Stankovic- These WAGS will be cheering for Team India in New Zealand
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 573 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for January 13
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.