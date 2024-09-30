Twitter
Angry Indigo passengers scream at airline staff over flight delay, watch viral video

The incident, reportedly from the Mumbai airport, reveals a group of passengers demanding explanations after their flight was cancelled without prior notice

Latest News

Shivam Verma

Updated : Sep 30, 2024, 10:49 AM IST

Angry Indigo passengers scream at airline staff over flight delay, watch viral video
A video circulating online shows angry Indigo passengers shouting at the airline's ground staff after a significant flight delay. The incident, reportedly from the Mumbai airport, reveals a group of passengers demanding explanations after their flight was cancelled without prior notice. Passengers claimed they waited inside the aircraft for hours, with no updates from the airline about the delay or cancellation.

The Indigo ground staff, despite being the target of this frustration, have received praise on social media for remaining calm throughout the confrontation.

The video, shared on X (formerly Twitter), showed one male passenger yelling at the staff and demanding accountability. “Aap kya kar rahe ho?” he shouted, waving his hand in frustration. Two women later joined in, accusing the staff of wasting time and asking why passengers weren’t informed earlier. One woman noted that the entire plane had been waiting since 9 am, while other planes were taking off.

The male passenger stated that the least Indigo could have done was keep them informed about the delay.

The video has garnered thousands of views, with mixed reactions. Some users sympathised with the passengers, while others commended the staff for their patience, with one person writing, “Service industry employees deal with difficult clients, and it's impressive how they stay composed.”

Several others pointed out that the passengers' anger should have been directed at management, not the ground staff.

