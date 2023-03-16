Search icon
Angry hippos attack stranded lion, viral video shows what happened next

However, a recent online viral video has people questioning the age-old belief. Well, the viral video shows the hippos attacking the lion and the big cat eventually fleeing the situation.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 16, 2023, 08:48 AM IST

Angry hippos attack stranded lion, viral video shows what happened next
screengrab

New Delhi: When you think of the animal kingdom, the lion always stands at the summit of the pyramid. The lion is the monarch even in nursery rhymes. However, a recent online viral video has people questioning the age-old belief. Well, the viral video shows the hippos attacking the lion and the big cat eventually fleeing the situation.

In the video shared on YouTube by Latest Sightings, a lion can be seen sitting on top of a rock in the center of a river. Hippos quickly encircle and attack the big cat. The lion is initially taken aback and attempts to maintain its posture. However, it quickly jumps into the water and swims towards the shore.

The hippo's fearless attitude astounded and amazed internet users. Some users pointed out that the idea of "king of the jungle" is a human construct, not something that animals follow. In the wild, every predator is pursued by a larger one, and the ruler of the jungle has no authority over the water.

Take a look at a few reactions below:

An individual posted, "Never seen a lion so scared! To think that the hippo didn't even seem to want it dead " Another person wrote, "Thing is "The king of the jungle" is the concept derived by humans for animals & not by animals themselves. In the wild everybody lives by the edge of sword. Every predator is being hunted by the bigger one." A third person added, "King of Jungle has no jurisdiction in the water" "Proud of you hippos. Keep rocking," added a fourth.

 

