Angry jumbo wrecks havoc in West Bengal’s town, viral video terrifies netizens

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 10, 2023, 11:34 AM IST

New Delhi: A hair-raising video of a wild elephant causing rampage in West Bengal’s Hooghly has left people shocked. The footage appears to have been recorded by a CCTV camera placed outside of a building or home. The clip, shared on Twitter by Fun Viral Vids, has sparked chatter on the micro-blogging site as well.

In the footage, you can see a large group of people lining up in front of what appears to be a medical supply store in Arambagh, West Bengal. As the video goes on, you abruptly notice there is a huge uproar and people begin to scatter from the area. The elephant then appears and attacks the store. The people there were in complete disbelief. The scooter is then tramped on by the elephant as it exits the store.


With over 438k views, the clip has gone viral on Twitter. Netizens were concerned about the safety of the jumbo and enquired about the aftermath of the incident. Many people concurred that it should not be permitted to construct towns in the place of forests.

"This is a scene from the movie Jumanji'" a netizen noted. Another person said, "Oh my god, this is frightening.

 

 

 

