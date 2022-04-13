Viral video of scary attack caught on cam shows dolphin thrash trainer in Miami Seaquarium

Miami Seaquarium in the US saw a major scare when a dolphin attacked its trainer and beat the person repeatedly in front of shocked spectators. The dolphin was reportedly being forced to perform against its will. The chilling attack was caught on cam. Video of the incident has since gone viral after it was shared by animal rights group PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals) on Twitter.

“BREAKING: This chilling video shows a dolphin attacking a trainer, tossing her body violently through the water, & reportedly sending her to the hospital. Time is up for @MiamiSeaquarium—it must send the animals to seaside sanctuaries!” PETA wrote.

The 22-second video shows a show going on but suddenly one of the dolphins, called ‘Sundance’, turns of its trainer and bashes the person multiple times. The trainer swims for his life and quickly gets out of the pool. Check out the scary moment of attack below:

The video was reportedly recorded by one of the spectators, a photographer called Shannon Carpenter. The trainer had to be taken for check up by an ambulance but escaped without any major injuries.

As per the official statement of the seaquarium officials, the dolphin got startled after bumping into the trainer which made her break away from the choreography routine and attack the trainer.

As the video went viral, the issue of keeping aquatic animals as captives for the purpose of entertainment of humans and its ethicality. The incident is reportedly not the first at the Miami Seaquarium, which has been on the radar for animal welfare violations found by a government inspection in 2021.