Angry cobra charges at man after he tries to shoot it from gun, scary video goes viral

Screengrab

New Delhi: Snakes are generally very dangerous reptiles and don't really harm anyone unless provoked. Well, you must be thinking about why we are talking about this all of a sudden. So, a video that is doing the rounds of the internet showed a cobra charging violently toward a man after he tries to shoot it from point-blank range. Yes, you read that right. The clip which is shared on Twitter by a user named Instant Karma will simply send a chill down your spine. Watch it here:

Don't bring a gun to a cobra fight! pic.twitter.com/qGshAWdjHu — Instant Karma (@Instantregretss) December 16, 2022

In the now-viral video, a man can be seen holding a gun, aiming at the cobra on the ground. As the video progresses, the man attempts to shoot at the snake from close range but misses. The snake then becomes enraged and charges at the man in order to take vengeance. "Don't bring a gun to a cobra fight." reads the video caption.

As soon as the video was shared, it instantly went viral and managed to garner more than 195k views and nearly 5,500 likes. Netizens criticized the man for provoking the viper and acting irresponsibly in the situation. Many were surprised to see the cobra charging at the man. Some also pointed out that such incidents should be lessened in number.

Check out some of the comments below:

One person in the Twitter comments said, "I used to handle venomous. It’s plenty long enough to wrangle. Like a boss would do" A second person said, "Why not just leave it alone and admire it instead of trying to kill it ?"?" Another person said, "New mask rule coming - LoL." A fourth person said, "Snake said “there ain’t finna be a third shot”" Many others have reacted to the clip using angry emojis.