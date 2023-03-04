Angry circus lion almost rips off trainer's arm in spine-chilling viral video

screengrab

New Delhi: Prepare to be scared because the video you're about to watch is not for the faint-hearted. A video that has gone crazy viral on social media features an angry lion and a trainer in the circus. However, it didn't work out well for him. The lion, visibly annoyed by the man’s continuous vexation, nearly rips off his arms. The video was shared by Twitter user @ViciousVideosand it has over 75,000 views.

Does it make me a bad person to wish the loin would have ate him? pic.twitter.com/nfG4vK7v39 — Vicious Videos (@ViciousVideos) March 3, 2023

The terrifying clip features a wrangler and four lions in a big enclosure. During the live show, one of the lions becomes agitated and attacks the trainer. A melee ensues as the man attempts to save his life from the enraged lion. The man uses props as a shield, which enrages the animal and provokes it to attack him again.

"Does it make me a bad person to wish the loin would have ate him?" reads the video caption.

The video, since being shared, has accumulated almost 75,000 views. Netizens expressed their views in the comments section after watching the shocking video. Here's how the internet reacted to the viral clip:

no, this should be banned world wide! March 3, 2023

Go Lions! Get him. — Glenn Barnes (@barnesg44) March 3, 2023