Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral

Angry bull gatecrashes wedding pandal in viral video, internet reacts

Now almost similar happened at a wedding where a bull gate crashed at a wedding hall and the footage of the same has gone viral on social media

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 11, 2022, 11:46 AM IST

Angry bull gatecrashes wedding pandal in viral video, internet reacts
Screengrab

New Delhi: It's wedding season in India, and everyone is busy attending weddings of relatives or close friends. A wedding invitation entails the opportunity to wear new clothes and accessories that have seen little use to date. The most important 'gift' for the guests, however, is free food that they can eat as many times as they want, depending on their preferences and appetite. But not everyone who gets to eat for free is invited. Strange! Yes, the age-old tradition of gatecrashing weddings has resurfaced in Desi culture. Now almost similar happened at a wedding where a bull gate crashed at a wedding hall and the footage of the same has gone viral on social media. 

In the video shared on Twitter by user named Narendra Singh, a black bull can be seen roaming inside a lovely wedding pandal. The guests at the venue appear tense due to the presence of the animal. Meanwhile, a man can be seen waving his hands at the bull, directing it to the opposite side. Rather than fleeing, the bull attacks the man. To protect himself from the attack, the man collapses to the ground. Everyone exhaled a sigh of relief when the bull bolted from the area. "Bin Bulaye Baraati" reads the video caption. 

Since being shared on December 8, the clip has garnered more than 300 views. Netizens were left stunned after watching the clip and they flooded the comment section with their reactions.  One user said, "Bull be like muje bulaya nahi na, lo aa gaya mai" . Another user wrote, " sab ki haalat kharab hogayi bin bulaye baarati ko dekh kar"

READ: Hathi se panga nahi! Crocodile grabs elephant’s trunk, shocking viral video shows what happened next

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
BYD Atto 3 electric SUV unveiled for Indian market, gets 512km range
Meet XXX star Pryanca Talukdar, the latest internet sensation
Viral Photos of the Day: Priyanka Chopra poses for paps, Rajkummar Rao, Radhika Apte promote Monika O My Darling
Who is Sohrab Mirza, Sania Mirza's ex-fiance before she met Shoaib Malik?
Diwali 2022: From handmade truffles to skincare products, perfect gifts to make festival special
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Hostage situation underway at German shopping mall, woman killed
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.