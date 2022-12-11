Angry bull gatecrashes wedding pandal in viral video, internet reacts

Screengrab

New Delhi: It's wedding season in India, and everyone is busy attending weddings of relatives or close friends. A wedding invitation entails the opportunity to wear new clothes and accessories that have seen little use to date. The most important 'gift' for the guests, however, is free food that they can eat as many times as they want, depending on their preferences and appetite. But not everyone who gets to eat for free is invited. Strange! Yes, the age-old tradition of gatecrashing weddings has resurfaced in Desi culture. Now almost similar happened at a wedding where a bull gate crashed at a wedding hall and the footage of the same has gone viral on social media.

In the video shared on Twitter by user named Narendra Singh, a black bull can be seen roaming inside a lovely wedding pandal. The guests at the venue appear tense due to the presence of the animal. Meanwhile, a man can be seen waving his hands at the bull, directing it to the opposite side. Rather than fleeing, the bull attacks the man. To protect himself from the attack, the man collapses to the ground. Everyone exhaled a sigh of relief when the bull bolted from the area. "Bin Bulaye Baraati" reads the video caption.

Since being shared on December 8, the clip has garnered more than 300 views. Netizens were left stunned after watching the clip and they flooded the comment section with their reactions. One user said, "Bull be like muje bulaya nahi na, lo aa gaya mai" . Another user wrote, " sab ki haalat kharab hogayi bin bulaye baarati ko dekh kar"

