Angry bride scolds groom during 'Jaimala' ceremony for THIS reason - WATCH viral video

Wedding season is here and the internet is filled with videos of the ceremonies, dances and emotions that take place at the event. Now, weddings can be fun for some while a task for others.

Indian weddings are filled with ceremonies both, before and after. Before the wedding actually takes place, the ceremony of 'Jaimala' is performed where the bride and groom exchange garlands on stage amongst all family and friends. In this context, recently, a video has gone viral where a bride is seen scolding her groom on stage during the same ceremony.

This ceremony is generally considered as the fun part where both bride and the groom tease each other by pulling themselves away from each other before exchanging garlands but here the bride doesn't seem to be too happy with the whole setup.

When the ceremony took place and the bride went ahead to put the garland across the groom's neck, his friends pulled him away which made the bride quite angry and she started scolding him in front of all the guests at the wedding. The groom tried the same thing again but slowly gave in after seeing his bride in anger.

Take a look at the video:



Well, this is not the first time this is happening at a wedding and certainly won't be the last. weddings bring out weird emotions in people and everyone can react in a different way.

Netizens are loving this video, especially the reaction of the bride. The video was posted by Niranjan Mohapatra on Instagram that has raked many likes and views till now.