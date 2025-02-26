The incident happened after the 44-year-old posted a photo with broadcasters Nikhil Naz and Vikrant Gupta posing outside a Dubai hotel with the caption "Jeet ka Jashn (Celebration of victory)," after India's massive win over Pakistan.

Former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh criticised an India fan on social media after the fan called Hindi cricket commentary "most cringiest things" on Earth. Singh scolded the fan, accusing him of being ashamed of his own language.

The issue began when a user commented on Vikrant Gupta's photo, describing Hindi commentary on Star Sports as one of the most cringeworthy content on the planet.

The fan commented, "Hindi commentary can rank among the most cringiest things on this beautiful blue planet."

After the comment gained attention, Singh responded by criticising the fan for not appreciating his own language. "Wah Angrej ki aulaad. Shame on you Apni bhasha bolne aur sun ke fakr mehsoos hona chahiye (Wow, descendant of the British. Shame on you. You should feel proud to speak and hear your own language)," he wrote.

The post garnered over a million views, but not everyone agreed with Singh's stance. Many defended the fan, claiming that he was criticising the Hindi commentary and not the language itself.

"Just for clarification purposes, he is talking about Hindi "commentary", not Hindi "language". Aap commentary dhang ki karoge toh koi kuch nahi bolega, but aap gyaan dedo pehle. (If you do goof commentary, nobody will say anything but you choose to preach)," said one user.

Another compared Hindi and English commentaries. "He's not talking about the Hindi language itself, he's saying the Hindi commentary is awful. Ian Bishop and Mark Nicholas are awesome, aren't they? But the Hindi commentary? It's practically nonexistent; they just ramble on about anything but the game," he added.

"The quality of discussion in Hindi commentary was indeed quite poor. Hindi commentary sometimes lacks depth, focusing more on entertainment rather than analysis. We need smart Hindi commentators who do understand they're are on national TV," said a third user

Meanwhile, team India has officially qualified for the semi-finals after New Zealand's five-wicket victory against Bangladesh in Rawalpindi. New Zealand also secured a spot in the knockouts with their win. India will face New Zealand in the semi-finals on March 2 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.