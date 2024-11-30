Belka’s story has been compared to that of Hachiko, a famous Japanese dog who waited at a train station for his owner for many years after his death.

A heartwarming story of loyalty has touched people around the world. Belka, a Russian dog, waited for four days at the spot where her owner tragically drowned in the Ufa River in Bashkortostan. The 59-year-old man fell through the thin ice while cycling, and despite efforts to save him, he drowned. His body was found days later by rescue teams.

After the accident, Belka refused to leave the riverbank. She ran back to the place where her owner died, even after being taken home by his parents. It seemed as though she was waiting for him to return.

The story went viral when Brut America shared it on Instagram. Many people were moved by Belka’s devotion, with some commenting, “We don’t deserve dogs” and “Dogs are angels on earth.” One user said, “I’m not crying, you are!” while another added, “This is pure love… we don’t deserve them.”

Belka’s story has been compared to that of Hachiko, a famous Japanese dog who waited at a train station for his owner for many years after his death. Both dogs showed incredible loyalty, waiting for their owners long after they were gone.