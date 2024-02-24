Andhra Pradesh man creates world's smallest washing machine and yes, it works; watch

Andhra Pradesh resident Sai Tirumalaneedi has secured a Guinness World Record for crafting the world's smallest working washing machine, measuring just 37 mm x 41 mm x 43 mm.

In a remarkable display of ingenuity, a man hailing from Andhra Pradesh has clinched a Guinness World Record for crafting the tiniest functional washing machine ever seen. Guinness World Records (GWR) took to Instagram to showcase this extraordinary invention to the world.

The viral video shared by GWR exhibits the awe-inspiring creation by Sai Tirumalaneedi, measuring a mere 37 mm x 41 mm x 43 mm (1.45 in x 1.61 in x 1.69 in). Despite its minuscule size, the washing machine, meticulously assembled by Tirumalaneedi using miniature components, remarkably performs its intended function.

The footage captures Tirumalaneedi's meticulous construction process, culminating in the completion of the device equipped with a functioning switch and a diminutive pipe. Following its assembly, Tirumalaneedi puts his invention to the test, showcasing its operational prowess.

Since its debut on social media, the video has captivated the attention of millions, amassing over 7 million views and counting. The diminutive yet impressive creation has elicited an outpouring of admiration and astonishment from viewers worldwide, evident in the flood of comments inundating the post.

Among the myriad reactions, Instagram users showered praise on Tirumalaneedi's achievement. "Good job brother," commended one user, while another chimed in, "That is impressive." Despite acknowledging its potential impracticality, a third user remarked, "Sure it may not be practical, but it's still pretty cool to see." Additionally, one user celebrated the talent emanating from India, stating, "India is full of talented people!"