Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral

Andhra Pradesh: Couple hugs on running bike on Visakhapatnam road in viral video, arrested

A young couple from Andhra Pradesh was arrested after a clip of them apparently hugging on a moving motorcycle went viral on social media.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 01, 2023, 03:01 PM IST

Andhra Pradesh: Couple hugs on running bike on Visakhapatnam road in viral video, arrested
Screengrab

New Delhi: A young couple from Andhra Pradesh was arrested after a clip of them apparently hugging on a moving motorcycle went viral on social media. The video, which was allegedly shot on Visakhapatnam's Steel Plant Road, shows a 19-year-old girl, now identified as Chodavaram resident K Shailaja, hugging Ajay Kumar, 22, while sitting on the bike's fuel tank. Before we say anything, watch the clip here: 

The young couple’s extreme public display of affection was caught on camera by another traveller. A negligent driving case was filed against the two, and the vehicle was seized by the Steel Plant Police.The police have filed a case under Motor Vehicle Act Sections 336, 279, 132, and 129. The couple's parents were summoned, and they were counselled.

The police commissioner of Visakhapatnam, CH Srikanth, advised citizens to follow traffic rules and warned of harsh punishment for those found in violation of the law, including vehicle seizure.

In a similar incident in 2019, a video of a Delhi couple performing their own version of  public display of affection (PDA) during busy traffic hours at Rajouri Garden in West Delhi went viral on social media. In the video, the boy was seen riding the bike with a bag slung across his shoulders, and the girl was seen sitting on the fuel tank facing the boy and hugging him. Take a look here:

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Winter skincare for men: 5 ways to keep your skin healthy
Vikram Gokhale death: Agneepath, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Hindi films featuring the veteran actor
Uunchai: Kangana Ranaut, Akshay Kumar, Rani Mukerji pose with Anupam Kher, Boman Irani at film's screening event
Sam Curran love life: Meet Isabella, stunning actress girlfriend of IPL’s most expensive player
Viral video: Urfi Javed flaunts her sexy curves in floral saree, netizens joke 'it's a parallel universe'
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 561 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for January 1
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.