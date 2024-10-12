Comet Tsuchinshan-ATLAS was last seen 80000 years ago will be closest to Earth on October 12.

The rare Comet Tsuchinshan-ATLAS, also known as Comet Purple Mountain-ATLAS, will make its closest approach to Earth on October 12. This long-period comet, named C/2023 A3, was last seen over 80,000 years ago, around the time early humans began migrating to Asia and North Africa. After this current appearance, it will take around 60,000 to 80,000 years for the comet to orbit the sun again. The comet was first detected on January 9, 2023, by China’s Purple Mountain Observatory and later confirmed by the ATLAS system in South Africa on February 22, 2023.

During its closest approach, the comet will be visible in the Northern Hemisphere, where it will light up the southwestern sky shortly after sunset. It is expected to appear just to the left of the constellation Virgo and will gradually show up a little earlier each evening before fading away over the next few weeks. On October 12, the comet will be at its brightest, with a magnitude of +2, according to Adler Planetarium, meaning it will be visible to the naked eye without the need for telescopes or binoculars.

Observers will have a brief window of around 10 to 20 minutes to spot the comet shortly after sunset on October 12, especially when looking toward the low western sky. As the days pass, the comet will continue moving away from the sun, making it more visible for longer durations. By late October, though it may appear dimmer, the observation window will extend to around one to three hours after sunset, giving stargazers a better chance to catch a glimpse.

Experts, including those from the SETI Institute, suggest looking towards the area near the Big Dipper constellation to spot the comet. The brightness and visibility will gradually decrease as it recedes from the sun and Earth. This rare opportunity to observe the comet, which originates from the Oort Cloud, a distant region of icy bodies, is significant for astronomy enthusiasts.

Don’t miss the chance to see this ancient visitor from the outer reaches of the solar system, as it may be the only time in our lifetimes that Comet Tsuchinshan-ATLAS graces our skies.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.