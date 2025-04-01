The MI vs KKR match witnessed some star-studded support from Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter,

IPL 2025 is in full swing, with many celebrities attending the cash-rich tournament. On Monday, Bollywood actress Ananya Pandey was part of the opening ceremony at Wankhede Stadium before the Mumbai Indians (MI) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) match, performing on stage to the excitement of the crowd. However, besides her performance, what caught the attention of netizens was what went on behind the scenes. Several X users shared a video showing dancers who were performing with the actress quickly changing their costumes. Check out the video here:

Ananya panday performance at Wankhade stadium for #MIvKKR



Background me kapde Chang kar rahe

Shandar pic.twitter.com/Ezph9COzxR — Prashant Yadav (@Prashan61527252) March 31, 2025

The MI vs KKR match witnessed some star-studded support from Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter, Suhana Khan and her alleged boyfriend Amitabh Bachchan's grandson, Agastya Nanda, with other friends. Mumbai Indians thrashed Kolkata Knight Riders by eight wickets. After restricting KKR to just 116, MI chased down 117 in just 12.5 overs, with Ryan Rickelton smashing a half-century and Suryakumar Yadav slamming a quickfire cameo. Mumbai Indians soared up to sixth, while KKR are now rooted to the bottom of the IPL 2025 table.

