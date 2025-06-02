Anant Ambani, being the son of the wealthiest man was not completely shielded from childhood experiences. Regardless of his family's socioeconomic status, he was once called ‘bhikari’ in school.

Ever wondered about billionaires’ sons facing mockery in school? Just like commoners, every child irrespective of family background has experienced one or other things in childhood. And India’s richest person Mukesh Ambani’s youngest son was not immune to such experiences. Anant Ambani, being the son of the wealthiest man was not completely shielded from childhood experiences, regardless of his family's socioeconomic status. Anant’s mother Nita Ambani had revealed that Anant was once called ‘bhikari’ in school.

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani have raised their children Akash Ambani, Isha Ambani, and Anant Ambani with financial discipline, despite having highly influential and wealthy status. While many may believe that Ambani’s children are used to getting huge amounts of pocket, here is the truth. In an old interview, Nita revealed that she used to give very little pocket money to each of her kids to teach them the importance of money. In the same interview, she recalled how Anant was mocked by his classmates and called, ‘bhikari’. “When my kids were still young, I’d give them Rs 5 each every Friday to spend in the school canteen. One day, my youngest, Anant, came running into my bedroom and demanded he be given Rs 10 instead. When I questioned him, he said his pals in school laughed whenever they saw him take out a five-rupee coin saying, ‘Ambani hai ya bhikari!’” she had said.

Further, Nita also revealed how she and her billionaire husband Mukesh reacted to the incident. “Mukesh and I couldn’t help but crack up,” she added. Meanwhile, Nita detailed how Mukesh ensured he spent time with his kids despite being busy building Reliance Industries. “I told him you may be busy influencing the future of Reliance and the country, but you better influence the future of your kids too. I believe that it’s not just quality but also the quantity of time spent with the kids that makes them sound individuals,” she had added.



Meanwhile, Anant once called 'bhikari' is making a fortune with his roles in the Reliance empire. Besides inheriting wealth from father Mukesh Ambani's empire, he leads Reliance's green energy operations. He's also the director of Jio Platforms and owner of the Mumbai Indians cricket team, contributing to his vast net worth of around Rs 3,32,482 crores.