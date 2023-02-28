Anant Ambani viral video: Watch Mukesh Ambani's son celebrating employee's special day in private jet

Anant Ambani is the son of Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani. He got engaged to Radhika Merchant (File)

Anant Ambani, Mukesh Ambani's younger son, recently made headlines for his engagement with Radhika Merchant. Now he has shattered the internet with his viral video in which he can be seen celebrating his employee's birthday on a private jet.

It is not known when the video was recorded on a mobile camera. It is also not known where the Reliance scion was going. However, what is visible in the video is that Anant Ambani is jem of a person. The video shows Ambani celebrating the birthday of his employee in a blue shirt.

Ambani can be seen helping the employee cut his birthday cake. He then hugged him as other employees clapped for him.

The employee then touched the feet of Anant Ambani who appeared a tad uncomfortable with his gesture.

The video has gone viral. Thousands of people have lauded the junior Ambani for his gesture.

Here's the video of the celebrations.

Anant Ambani is the son of Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani. He got engaged to Radhika Merchant, daughter of a businessman named Viren Merchant. They met at school and were in a relationship.

Merchant is the daughter of Encore Healthcare's CEO. She is a trained dancer. She is a graduate from the New York University. Anant Ambano graduated from Brown University.