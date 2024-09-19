'I never expected that…': Anant Ambani's nanny's shocking revelation about Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani

Dsilva rose to fame as the nanny of Kareena Kapoor Khan’s children and is now looking after Ram Charan’s daughter

Lalita Dsilva, a paediatric nurse who has raised Anant Ambani, a child of the Ambani family, has revealed some of her experiences working with the family. Talking to Lovely Gupta in an Instagram Live recently, Dsilva shared her experience of working with one of the most influential families of India and the down-to-earth nature of both Nita and Mukesh Ambani.

Dsilva started working for the Ambani family about two decades ago, when Reliance Industries was already well established in the business map. She also pointed out that even though the Ambanis are extremely wealthy and influential, they are very humble.



She said, “When I entered that house, I got a very warm welcome. I never expected that from such big people.” She recalled how Nita Ambani is very caring towards her employees. The nurse said that she was surprised that the family did not have strict expectations in the home.



She continued, “It was not like, ‘We are big people, so we have some protocol. Do this, do that'—no, nothing. I was very shocked to see that,” she said. Dsilva also had good words to say about Dhirubhai Ambani, the family head, as he remembered him as a kind man who had the welfare of his subordinates and their families at heart.



She went to Anant’s wedding with Radhika Merchant, where she was given a warm welcome by the family. ‘Mukesh sir said to me, ‘Lata, your baba is married, Lata.’ ‘I remember that,’ she said.



Following her stay with the Ambanis, Dsilva rose to fame as the nanny of Kareena Kapoor Khan’s children and is now looking after Ram Charan’s daughter.