Anant Ambani, son of industrialist Mukesh Ambani, who began a sacred padyatra from Jamnagar to Dwarka ahead of his 30th birthday, stopped his pilgrimage to rescue a flock of hens.

Over the last 5 days, Anant Ambani has been covering 10-12 kilometres every night under tight security to reach the Dwakadhish temple in Dwarka and seek blessings before his birthday on April 10.

Why did Anant Ambani stopped his sacred padyatra to Dwarka?

In the video, Anant Ambani can be seen holding a hen in front of a large cage with multiple birds trapped inside. Surrounded by security, Anant Ambani is seen instructing someone off camera to save all the birds and keep them as rescued animals. He also instructs the man to pay the owner of the birds so they can be rescued without any trouble.

During his pilgrimage, Anant Ambani has been stopping at temples along the route and offering prayers and seeking blessings to continue on his journey. The distance from Jamnagar to Dwarka is over 140 kilometres and Anant Ambani has covered over 60 kilometres so far.

While talking to ANI, Anant Ambani said, "I would like to tell the youth to have faith in Lord Dwarkadhish and remember Lord Dwarkadhish before doing any work, that work will definitely be completed without any obstacle and when God is present, there is nothing to worry about."

Anant Ambani, a director at Reliance Industries Limited, is recognised for his love for animals. He initiated Vantara, a large-scale animal rescue center at the Reliance Jamnagar Refinery Complex.

Recently inaugurated by PM Modi, the complex has received the 'Prani Mitra' National Award, India's top honor in animal welfare, from the Indian Government under the 'Corporate' category.