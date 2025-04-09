Lalita Dsilva, a paediatric nurse who cared for Anant Ambani in his childhood, took to social media to wish him a happy 30th birthday.

Lalita Dsilva, Anant Ambani's childhood nanny, posted a heartfelt message on Instagram to celebrate his birthday. She included a throwback photo of a young Anant Ambani in traditional attire, with an Indian flag on his chest, alongside her emotional note.

Taking to the Instagram, Lalita Dsilva wrote, “Wishing my Anant very very happy birthday. God bless him."

She also praised him for his initiatives towards animal safety as she wrote, "My Anant is very big now the way he love animal. Truly admire. Love u Anant for ur hard work towards animal safety. Enjoy your day have lovely birthday best wishes,” Dsilva wrote while sharing the picture.

Anant Ambani's padayatra ahead of his 30th birthday

Ahead of his 30th birthday, Anant Ambani concluded a 140-km padayatra from Jamnagar to Dwarka. He began his journey on March 29, arriving on April 8, a day before his birthday.

Throughout his life, Anant Ambani has visited numerous religious sites across India, including Badrinath, Kedarnath, Kamakhya, Nathdwara, Kalighat, and the Kumbh Mela.

Meanwhile, during Anant Ambani's wedding to Radhika Merchant last year, Dsilva reminisced about her nearly two decades with the Ambanis. She spoke fondly of Mukesh and Nita Ambani, highlighting their down-to-earth nature and humble demeanor.

Dsilva said in an Instagram Live conversation with Lovely Gupta, “When I entered that house, I got a very warm welcome. I never expected that with such big people,”

“Nita ma’am was so warm, and even Mukesh sir. They just wanted their children to be raised normally,” she added.