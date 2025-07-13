Anant Ambani–Radhika Merchant wedding photographer shares starstruck moment, talks about return to regular weddings, watch here

In a podcast with Ranveer Allahbadia, Radhik discussed his most star-struck moment during the festivities. Check below to know more.

Joseph Radhik, one of India's most renowned wedding photographers, found shooting the wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant to be simply exceptional. With a career marked by high-profile weddings such as those of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, and Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth, Radhik is used to grandeur. But he did confess his most "star-struck" from the festivities. The celebrity photographer also revealed how he felt at "regular weddings" after capturing the celebrity-studded Ambani wedding.

The wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant last July was a multi-day event, attended by numerous stars from all around the world. The wedding celebrations started with a three-day party at the Ambani family’s Jamnagar estate, followed by a European cruise and private celebrations in London. The wedding itself occurred in Mumbai and was preceded by various pre-wedding functions, including the sangeet night, mehendi, and haldi ceremonies.

The biggest Bollywood celebrities attended the wedding celebrations, including Shah Rukh Khan, the Bachchan family, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, and Priyanka Chopra, among others. International business tycoons such as Bill Gates and Mark Zuckerberg traveled to India, while several politicians also participated in the festivities.

Anant Ambani–Radhika Merchant wedding photographer Joseph Radhik's most starstruck moment from the gala event

In a podcast with Ranveer Allahbadia, Radhik discussed his most star-struck moment during the festivities. He chose the varmala moment, where the couple was surrounded by Kim Kardashian, Smriti Irani, Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, Salman Khan among other celebrities.

The photographer mentioned how difficult it was for him to focus on the couple, while blocking out everything else happening around them.

How Joseph Radhik felt at regular wedding after attending Anant Ambani–Radhika Merchant's marriage?

Radhik also said that the Ambani wedding was one of his more challenging assignments. "Once you return to a regular wedding after that, it's like playing a video game on easy mode after nightmare difficulty," he said.

When Ranveer Allahbadia asked if he still enjoys the easier mode, Joseph Radhik responded, "Yeah, it took a while. It took at least six to eight months for me to get back to shooting weddings."

Why Joseph Radhik took break after shooting Anant Ambani–Radhika Merchant's wedding?

The Ambani wedding's lavishness left a lasting impression on Radhik, prompting him to take a break from wedding photography for half a year. "After experiencing such extravagance, going to any other wedding felt like a culture shock," he shared. The event's magnitude changed his view of weddings, making it hard for him to immediately go back to regular assignments.

For Joseph Radhik, the Ambani wedding was more than just another celebrity event; it was a unique experience that strengthened his passion for storytelling through photography. As he resumes his work after his break, one thing is clear: the photographs from Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding will be a standout chapter in his career.