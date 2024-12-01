Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant were spotted leaving the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Mumbai while holding hands after attending the much-anticipated Dua Lipa concert.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, the son and daughter-in-law of India's billionaire couple Mukesh and Nita Ambani, were spotted leaving the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Mumbai while holding hands after attending the much-anticipated Dua Lipa concert. They were accompanied by a substantial security team to ensure their safety and privacy.

Dua Lipa, the Grammy-winning pop star, headlined the second edition of the Zomato Feeding India Concert at the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) in Mumbai. The event showcased performances from various talented artists, including Jonita Gandhi and Talwiinder, enhancing the evening's appeal. Supporting Zomato’s Feeding India initiative, the concert drew a star-studded audience, with numerous high-profile attendees showing their support.

The 29-year-old singer arrived in Mumbai on Thursday and was seen dining with her boyfriend, actor Callum Turner, at Veronica's, a popular restaurant in Bandra. During her stay, she expressed her admiration for India's hospitality, stating, "One of the best parts about touring the world is getting to be a tourist in so many new places, and I always find the best things to do when I'm in Asia and definitely in India. Last time I visited, I met so many warm and kind people," she told Variety.

Lipa's most recent performance in India took place in 2019. Additionally, she traveled to Delhi and Jodhpur in Rajasthan with her family during a vacation last December.

Meanwhile, in a separate statement, Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal addressed those requesting free tickets to the event. He encouraged people to support the initiative by purchasing tickets, stating on X (formerly Twitter), “No special favours – even for me. I just paid for my tickets on the @zomato app for the Feeding India concert. Please buy yours too and support the cause.”