Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant visit London's Swaminarayan Temple days after their first wedding anniversary, Mukesh Ambani joins them, watch viral video

Mukesh Ambani, chairman of Reliance Industries, visited the renowned BAPS Swaminarayan Temple in London accompanied by his youngest son Anant Ambani and daughter-in-law Radhika Merchant. Their visit occurred shortly after Anant and Radhika celebrated their first wedding anniversary on July 12. This temple visit highlights the Ambani family's profound respect for their traditions and faith, even amidst their public lives.

Their visit to the Neasden Temple, as it is commonly known, highlights the Ambani family’s deep-seated faith and traditions, which are consistent despite their high-profile public and business commitments.

What did the temple authorities say on Ambani's visit?

The temple authority took to their Instagram to mention the special visit made by the Ambanis. They wrote, “It was an honour to welcome Shri Mukesh, Shri Anant, and Shrimati Radhika Ambani to Neasden Temple. They came for darshan and blessings on the occasion of Anant and Radhika’s first wedding anniversary — a special moment of faith, family, and gratitude.”

About the temple

The BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir in London is a significant religious site for the Hindu community in the UK, but it's also a remarkable architectural achievement that attracts visitors from various backgrounds. The temple is known for its tranquil beauty and intricate design, set within London's iconic urban landscape.

Constructed with 5,000 tonnes of Italian Carrara marble, Indian Ambaji marble, and high-grade Bulgarian limestone, the temple's stonework was entirely hand-carved in India before being transported to London for assembly. The temple was inaugurated in 1995 by Pujya Pramukh Swami Maharaj.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding took place on July 12, 2024, at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Mumbai, adhering to traditional Indian customs and rituals. The couple showcased their respect for Indian culture and their intention to begin their married life with the blessings of elders and spiritual leaders.

Their guest list featured prominent figures from around the world, including Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Microsoft ex-founder Bill Gates, Gautam Adani, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra among others.