In the clip, the staff member cuts a cake amid clapping from the couple. Once done, Anant Ambani feeds him a spoonful of cake, and then Radhika Merchant follows.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant have once again won hearts with their kindness. A recent video of the duo celebrating the birthday of their staff members has gone viral on the social media platforms. The video shows the couple feeding the staff member and extending heartfelt wishes on his special day.

Ambani’s fan page recently shared a viral clip featuring Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. In the video, the newlywed couple Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are seen celebrating their staff member’s birthday with great enthusiasm. They joyfully sang the birthday song and clapped as he cut the cake.

Once done, Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani feed him a spoonful of cake.

Anant Ambani gives him a hug and Radhika shakes hands with the staff member to wish him on his birthday.

There were a lot of comments on the video. One individual wrote, “Love them. Very well raised. God Bless them.” Another posted, “So humble.” A third shared, “They’re such a sweet and kind couple.” However, some were reminded of the controversial video that showed an employee was seen touching Anant Ambani's feet after the businessman used his private plane to celebrate the employee's birthday. Some netizens speculated that the individual from that video and the recent one are the same.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding was a 6-day event that took place from July 12, 2024 until July 30, 2024 in the city of Mumbai, India at the Antilia building and Jio Convention Center.