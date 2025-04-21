The couple, who got married on July 12 in a grand ceremony in Mumbai, were seen enjoying a Mumbai Indians match together.

Cricket fever might be dominating the country, but during a recent IPL match, all eyes briefly turned from the field to the stands where Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant shared a heartwarming moment that has gone viral.

The couple, who got married on July 12 in a grand ceremony in Mumbai, were seen enjoying a Mumbai Indians match together. While the game was packed with thrilling moments, it was the sweet chemistry between Anant and Radhika that truly stole the spotlight.

In a video shared on Instagram, Radhika is seen wearing the official Mumbai Indians jersey with light blue jeans, creating a casual yet stylish look. Anant matched her vibe in a navy blue t-shirt, showing his support for the team. The couple was seen smiling, chatting and enjoying each other’s company, leaving fans touched by their genuine bond.

What made the moment even more special was its simplicity. There were no extravagant displays of affection, just a natural connection between two people clearly enjoying their time together. Fans flooded the comments section with compliments, calling the moment wholesome and adorable.

