Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding invite: Mukesh Ambani, wife Nita share handwritten note, photo goes viral

The card has a handwritten note from Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani inside, announcing that they have decided to mark the start of Anant Ambani’s new chapter by travelling to Jamnagar, Gujarat.

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's youngest son Anant Ambani is all set to marry Radhika Merchant. An invitation card from the couple is going viral on social media about the couple’s pre-wedding celebrations. As per the viral wedding invitation, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities will begin on March 1, 2024, and will go on till March 3, 2024.

The card has a handwritten note from Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani inside, announcing that they have decided to mark the start of Anant Ambani’s new chapter by travelling to Jamnagar, Gujarat.