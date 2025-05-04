During the ceremony, Anant Ambani was honoured with a rudraksha mala and a yellow stole, signifying spiritual reverence.

Anant Ambani, Director of Reliance Industries, and his wife Radhika Merchant visited the sacred ghats of Haridwar on May 4, 2025, to perform Ganga Puja at Har Ki Pauri. The spiritual event was carried out with the guidance of priests from the Ganga Sabha, drawing attention from devotees and security officials alike due to the couple’s presence.

During the ceremony, Anant Ambani was honoured with a rudraksha mala and a yellow stole, signifying spiritual reverence. Both Anant and Radhika were seen actively participating in the rituals and later took a holy dip in the Ganges, a symbolic act of purification. They also visited nearby temples after the puja to offer prayers.

The couple’s appearance in Haridwar adds to a series of religious visits in recent months. Anant Ambani, known for his strong spiritual leanings, had previously undertaken a 140-km foot pilgrimage in Gujarat from Jamnagar to the Dwarkadhish Temple in April. In February, the Ambani family had also taken a dip at the Triveni Sangam during the Mahakumbh in Prayagraj.

These visits come ahead of Anant and Radhika’s highly anticipated wedding celebrations, set to take place in July. Their presence at religious sites reflects not only their devotion but also a desire to seek blessings ahead of the next chapter in their lives.

A video of the Ganga Puja has surfaced online, capturing the serene and devotional atmosphere at Har Ki Pauri during their visit.

