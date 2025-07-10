Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant begin first wedding anniversary celebrations at Antilia, WATCH

As Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani are set to celebrate their first wedding anniversary, the entire Antilia has been decked up with lights and some videos from the wedding ceremony.

A year ago, the entire world was buzzing with excitement for the grandest weddings of the decade. Last year, Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani tied the knot with Radhika Merchant on July 12. The wedding took place at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC). The couple kicked off their pre-wedding celebrations in March in Jamnagar, where they welcomed around 1200 guests over three days. Rihanna performed at the event, which was attended by stars like Diljit Dosanjh and Arijit Singh.

In June, the Ambanis hosted another lavish pre-wedding party on a luxury cruise in Europe. This time, around 800 guests attended, including several Bollywood celebrities. During the four-day celebrations, performances by Katy Perry and the Backstreet Boys added to the festivities.

First wedding anniversary

In 2024, the world witnessed the most expensive weddings of the decade. As Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani are set to celebrate their first wedding anniversary, the entire Antilia has been decked up with lights and some videos from the wedding ceremony. Recently, a video went viral on the internet that shows the 27-storeyed Antilia illuminated with vibrant lighting. The clip also features special moments from Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani from their wedding ceremony.

Have a look

More about the wedding

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding was not only star-studded but also one of the most expensive weddings ever. The event was estimated to cost around ₹5,000 crore (approximately USD 600 million). This included three days of grand pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar attended by 1,200 guests. The wedding celebrations continued for another four days, featuring performances by international stars like Rihanna and Justin Bieber. The celebrations concluded with a high-profile wedding reception.

Who is Radhika Merchant

Radhika Merchant is the daughter of Viren Merchant, the CEO and Vice-Chairman of Encore Healthcare, and is involved in her father's company as the Executive Director of Domestic Marketing. Additionally, she is a trained classical dancer.

