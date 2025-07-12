Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant 1st wedding anniversary: When Mukesh Ambani hired 100 planes, including 3 Falcon 2000 jets, for son's wedding that cost Rs...

The Ambani wedding is being called the world's most expensive wedding to date. Several reports have claimed that Mukesh Ambani, with a net worth of over Rs 10 lakh crore, spent a whopping Rs 5000 crore on his son Anant Ambani and daughter-in-law Radhika Merchant's wedding.

It has already been a year since the lavish wedding of Anant Ambani, son of India’s richest man, Mukesh Ambani, and Radhika Merchant, daughter of billionaire Viren Merchant. The star-studded wedding was held on July 12, 2024, and was the highlight of the year. It was a six-day cultural celebration that followed several weeks of grand pre-wedding festivities. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was also present at one of the wedding functions, the 'Shubh Aashirwad' ceremony, where he blessed the newlyweds a day after their wedding.

Spanning across two cities, the celebrations included more than 100 private jets and even a luxury cruise. The outfits worn throughout were so extravagant, they wouldn’t look out of place in a futuristic art museum.

Now, as the couple marks their first anniversary, let’s take a look back at what made the Ambani-Merchant wedding truly one of a kind.

Anant and Radhika's first pre-wedding function was held in Jamnagar in March 2024, where special guests from all over the world arrived, including Ivanka Trump, Mark Zuckerberg. Rihanna performed at the pre-wedding that lasted for three days. This event drew 1,200 guests. For this pre-wedding celebration in Jamnagar, the Ambani family spent around Rs 1200 crores. The second pre-wedding was held on an Italian cruise, which lasted four days and 800 guests attended the festivities. As per reports, Ambani had arranged ten private jets, personal staff, and high-end vehicles for the attendees of this function.

According to Reuters, Three Falcon 2000 aircraft that were rented from Club One Air were among the more than 100 private aircraft that were mobilised for the main wedding in Mumbai. Every plane was scheduled to make several round-trip flights, transporting visitors from all around India and beyond. Not only this, Jamnagar airport was given temporary international status earlier that year to handle chartered flights during the March pre-wedding festivities.

The wedding card for Anant and Radhika alone cost lakhs of rupees. Each visitor received a special gift in addition to the golden wedding card. The wedding card included god idols made of gold and silver. Ambani is thought to have spent between Rs 6 and Rs 7 lakh on a single wedding card, despite the fact that the exact cost was not revealed.