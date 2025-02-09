Anant Ambani, along with his wife and the chhoti Ambani bahu, Radhika Ambani painted the town red as they danced their hearts out at the sangeet ceremony of their best friends - Krishna Parekh and Yash Singhal- in Mumbai.

Anant Ambani, along with his wife and the chhoti Ambani bahu, Radhika Ambani painted the town red as they danced their hearts out at the sangeet ceremony of their best friends - Krishna Parekh and Yash Singhal- in Mumbai.

The couple, who tied the knot last year in a great deal of festivities, was seen delivering a dance performance at the sangeet ceremony at the Trident Oberoi Hotel in Mumbai.

In a video shared on Instagram, Radhika was seen wearing a beatiful silver Lehanga paired with a heavy necklace and a pair of earrings. She was seen matching steps with her friends as the group danced to popular song - Gallan Goodiyaan from Dil Dhadakne Do.

The power-packed performance received praises from the audience.

Watch

Since her marriage with Anant Ambani, Radhika Ambani has maintained a low-key profile. She recently adopted her married name, post her wedding with the Ambani scion.